Baldrige Asset Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,725 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after purchasing an additional 556,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,294,000.

Shares of IWN traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.70. 700,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.98. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

