Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $1,086,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 552.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $16.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,844. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.05. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

