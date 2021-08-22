Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) is AMG National Trust Bank’s 6th Largest Position

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,275,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for 3.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $103,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ball by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.43. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.70 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

