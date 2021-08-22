Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has 33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of 32.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.7183 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

