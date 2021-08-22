Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives $56.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on BANR. Raymond James cut their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $21,032,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth $15,520,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth $11,393,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth about $6,893,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Banner by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,476. Banner has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

