Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.81.

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $520.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

