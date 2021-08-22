Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Tops $0.83 on Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $348.85 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $405.98 or 0.00825808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00103933 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,832,620 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

