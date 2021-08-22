Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 27,014 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $886,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 18,547 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $625,219.37.

DCOM stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

