Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Erste Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $30.08 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

