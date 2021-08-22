Baz Token Market Capitalization Tops $1,199.96 (BAZT)

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Baz Token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Baz Token coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Baz Token has a market capitalization of $1,199.96 and approximately $3.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00056063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00131098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00157497 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,538.96 or 0.99954970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.04 or 0.00922640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.12 or 0.06629037 BTC.

Baz Token Coin Profile

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 coins. The official message board for Baz Token is medium.com/@Baztoken . Baz Token’s official Twitter account is @Baztoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Baz Token is baztoken.io . The Reddit community for Baz Token is https://reddit.com/r/BazToken

Baz Token Coin Trading

