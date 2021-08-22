BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Position Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $22,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 194.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.82. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.05.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

