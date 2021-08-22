BCM Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

BCM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.2% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,454 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

