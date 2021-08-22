BCM Advisors LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BCM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $55.52. 10,645,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,554,350. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

