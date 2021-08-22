Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BEEM. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.80.

BEEM opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.01 million and a P/E ratio of -30.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Beam Global during the second quarter worth $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Beam Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Beam Global during the second quarter worth $129,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

