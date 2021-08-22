Beaxy (BXY) Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $59.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beaxy has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.47 or 0.00803416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00047314 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002082 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

