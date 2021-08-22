Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBBY. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

NASDAQ BBBY traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,736,908. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.87.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

