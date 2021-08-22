Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.61.

BSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Bentley Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 17.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSY traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 766,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,543. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.82. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

