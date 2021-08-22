Berenberg Bank Raises Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Price Target to GBX 425

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGAM. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 395 ($5.16). The company had a trading volume of 73,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,578. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 374.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.80. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204.77 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 417.50 ($5.45).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

