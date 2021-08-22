Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VSVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 587 ($7.67) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 615.80 ($8.05).

Shares of VSVS traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 559.50 ($7.31). 79,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 24.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 538.93. Vesuvius has a 12 month low of GBX 380.20 ($4.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 595 ($7.77).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

