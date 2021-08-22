Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs Sells 15,500 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $567,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Eric Hobbs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $729,585.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $762,910.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
