Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs Sells 15,500 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $567,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Hobbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $729,585.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $762,910.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

