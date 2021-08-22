Beyond Finance Hits Market Cap of $11.50 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded up 75.6% against the US dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $11.50 million and $2.84 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00057581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00134078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.43 or 0.00159903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,069.53 or 1.00041839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.91 or 0.00921340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.08 or 0.06589482 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,735,369 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

