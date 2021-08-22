BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Head to Head Survey

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BeyondSpring and Oramed Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

BeyondSpring currently has a consensus price target of $54.33, suggesting a potential upside of 169.11%. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.83%. Given BeyondSpring’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BeyondSpring is more favorable than Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of BeyondSpring shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BeyondSpring and Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring N/A -117.00% -82.43% Oramed Pharmaceuticals -680.53% -40.91% -32.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BeyondSpring and Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring $180,000.00 4,386.39 -$60.97 million ($2.03) -9.95 Oramed Pharmaceuticals $2.71 million 183.09 -$11.51 million ($0.56) -27.25

Oramed Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than BeyondSpring. Oramed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BeyondSpring, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BeyondSpring has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals beats BeyondSpring on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc. engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides. The company was founded by Nadav Kidron and Miriam Kidron on April 12, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.