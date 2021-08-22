BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Price Up 7.8%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s share price rose 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.27. Approximately 18,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,043,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $789.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares in the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.