BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the quarter. Barings Corporate Investors makes up approximately 2.2% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 47.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 28.9% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings Corporate Investors stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. 18,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,658. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

