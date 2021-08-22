BHK Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,250 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. FibroGen comprises 0.5% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 10.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 22.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 61,374 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 12.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,833,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2,644.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,748. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.51. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. The business’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

