BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,709 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.95. 2,969,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,178. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.65. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.