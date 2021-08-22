Bigbom (BBO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $117,692.91

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Bigbom has a total market capitalization of $117,692.91 and approximately $62,456.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bigbom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.48 or 0.00808812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00101942 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Bigbom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

