BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) and Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Head-To-Head Review

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioXcel Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and BioXcel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -573.94% BioXcel Therapeutics N/A -45.29% -42.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and BioXcel Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.68 million N/A N/A BioXcel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$82.17 million ($3.79) -6.40

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and BioXcel Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A BioXcel Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $99.75, indicating a potential upside of 311.00%. Given BioXcel Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioXcel Therapeutics is more favorable than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics beats Provectus Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer. The company was founded by Eric A. Wachter in 2002 and is headquartered in Knoxville, TN.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded by Vimal D. Mehta on March 29, 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

