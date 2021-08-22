Bithao (BHAO) Price Tops $0.17

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Bithao has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $54,094.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bithao has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bithao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bithao alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00057478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.65 or 0.00828783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00103745 BTC.

Bithao Profile

BHAO is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bithao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bithao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.