Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Wedbush

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $48.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BDTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $336.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after buying an additional 1,220,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 588,232 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after buying an additional 275,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,262.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 275,482 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after acquiring an additional 257,447 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

