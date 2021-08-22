Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stock Position Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 164,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

BKH opened at $72.59 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

