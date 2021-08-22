Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.73

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.73 and last traded at $72.72, with a volume of 1413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

