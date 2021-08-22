BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.50 million-$107.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.41. 755,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,481. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.21 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $73.45 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.30.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $518,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $16,480,961.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,977 shares of company stock worth $10,545,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

