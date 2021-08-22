Blocknet (BLOCK) Achieves Market Cap of $11.57 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 45.1% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002963 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $11.57 million and $28,284.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00053511 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00027641 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009800 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,982,464 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.