Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26,031.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for $2.29 or 0.00004696 BTC on exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $86.96 million and approximately $26,031.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.00 or 0.00810596 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00047716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00101985 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

