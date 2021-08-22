Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,868.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,589,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,588. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.