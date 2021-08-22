Blue Chip Partners Inc. Cuts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$86.20 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,342. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

