Blue Chip Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $76.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.