Blue Chip Partners Inc. Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 553,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 3.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

BAC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. 40,414,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,012,227. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $339.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.