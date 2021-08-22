Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.47. 3,892,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430,636. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.