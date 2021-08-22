Blue Chip Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.7% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,484,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.