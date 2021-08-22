Bodycote (LON:BOY) PT Raised to GBX 1,030

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOY. Barclays boosted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 861.43 ($11.25).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Shares of LON BOY remained flat at $GBX 944.50 ($12.34) during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 153,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 542.50 ($7.09) and a one year high of GBX 974 ($12.73). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 884.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.