BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 3,944 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 39.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 199,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after acquiring an additional 98,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

