BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

Shares of Target stock opened at $253.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.37. The company has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

