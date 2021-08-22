BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $593,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

T stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

