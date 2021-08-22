BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 151 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $276.58 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $197.58 and a 12 month high of $277.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.06.

