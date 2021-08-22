BOScoin (BOS) Price Reaches $0.0113 on Top Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and $27.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

