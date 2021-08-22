Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives $48.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $52,115.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $37,046.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,057 shares of company stock worth $961,364 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 560,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,241. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.83. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

