Bottos Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80,530.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Bottos coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bottos has a market cap of $936,504.14 and $80,530.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bottos has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.67 or 0.00807723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00047509 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.