BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $13.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BPMP. Jonestrading cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,276,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 242,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

